|
|
Jeanette Ethel Burrell, 92, of Flat Rock, died on Thursday, October 24,2019 at Sunnybrook Assisted Living after a period of declining health. She was a daughter of the late Henry Grant and Minnie Bell Stepp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy, as well as four siblings: Ulysses Stepp, Buford Stepp, Eldon Stepp and Valma Stepp Bone.
Jeanette was a Henderson County native and retired from Baker's Hosiery Mill in 1989. She enjoyed being outdoors camping and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. She was very proud of her only son, Gary, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of East Flat Rock Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son Gary Burrell and his wife, Mary of Flat Rock. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Heidi Isaacs and her husband, Lee of Lake Bowen, Ashley Burrell of Boiling Springs, and Charlotte Burrell of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Gavin Harper, Grayson Harper, Gabriel Harper, Kylee Isaacs , Bryson Isaacs as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Her graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park with the Reverend Rhett Carson officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Jeanette's memory be made to Pinecrest Presbyterian Church, 1790 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, NC, 28792.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019