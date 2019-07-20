Home

Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Jeffery Dean Gilbert

Jeffery Dean Gilbert Obituary
EDNEYVILLE, NC- Jeffery Dean Gilbert, 55, of Edneyville, NC went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home unexpected.
He was a member of In Jesus Name Church. He loved fishing and John Deeres. He was a loving husband, Daddy, Papaw, Son, Brother and Uncle. He was born and raised in Edneyville. He was born to Edward and Sandra Gilbert on January 30, 1964. He was preceded in death by his father, an aunt, Betty Gilbert Cole and several other loved ones.
He leaves behind a loving wife of 22 years, Mrs. Rita Young Gilbert; daughter, Amanda Gilbert Magnet and her husband Charlie; a grandson, Daniel Anthony Magnet; his mother, Sandra Stowe Gilbert; a sister, Sheila Bousson and her husband Dennis; two nephews, Correy Bousson and his girlfriend Hannah Holcombe, Timmy Bousson and his wife Miciah Bousson and several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, July 28th at In Jesus Name Church with Rev. Dale Gilbert officiating. The family will receive family and friends at the home of Sandra Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeffery Gilbert Funeral Fund at the United Community Bank on Chimney Rock Road.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from July 20 to July 21, 2019
