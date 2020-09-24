Jeffrey Patrick Mullen, 50, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Georgetown, Texas.
Mr. Mullen was born October 3, 1969 at Mountain View, California the son of Joseph M. and Carol A. Davis Mullen. He was employed by J. Crew Distribution Center in Arden, North Carolina for the last 14 years. Jeff was at his happiest when hiking and camping, watching the Clemson Tigers and Dallas Cowboys, and playing card games with his family. Survivors include his father, Joseph Mullen, his brother, Mike (Kim) Mullen, nephews, Jeremy and Jared, great nephew, Jacob, his sister, Julie (Mac) Perry, his aunt and godmother, Pat Hutton, and his aunt, Teresa Mullen. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Mullen.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma, Kansas with Father Floyd McKinney as the celebrant. Burial was held at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. Rosary was said on Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church prior the mass. The family suggests memorials be made to the Epilepsy Foundation (epilepsy.com/ways-give
) in Jeff's name. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.