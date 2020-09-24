1/1
Jeffrey Patrick Mullen
Jeffrey Patrick Mullen, 50, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Georgetown, Texas.
Mr. Mullen was born October 3, 1969 at Mountain View, California the son of Joseph M. and Carol A. Davis Mullen. He was employed by J. Crew Distribution Center in Arden, North Carolina for the last 14 years. Jeff was at his happiest when hiking and camping, watching the Clemson Tigers and Dallas Cowboys, and playing card games with his family. Survivors include his father, Joseph Mullen, his brother, Mike (Kim) Mullen, nephews, Jeremy and Jared, great nephew, Jacob, his sister, Julie (Mac) Perry, his aunt and godmother, Pat Hutton, and his aunt, Teresa Mullen. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Mullen.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma, Kansas with Father Floyd McKinney as the celebrant. Burial was held at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. Rosary was said on Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church prior the mass. The family suggests memorials be made to the Epilepsy Foundation (epilepsy.com/ways-give) in Jeff's name. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



Published in Times-News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
Memories & Condolences

10 entries
September 23, 2020
I was a neighbor to Jeff and often saw him walking and we would chat. He was a great guy, always pleasant and kind. His death was a shock to me. So hard to believe he is gone. Prayers for Joe and his family.
Stella Singleton
Neighbor
September 21, 2020
I worked with Jeffrey for 14 years he was always a joyful person. I will Miss him. God Bless you
Corinthia King
Coworker
September 21, 2020
I also worked with Jeffrey for a number of years. He also became a friend when he was friends with my husband. I will remember him for being a nice guy. And he was helpful and a team player at work. I will remember him for coming over to our place to watch football, eat Tortilla chips with sour cream/onion dip, and play the Wii dance games! The last thing we did was go to a NASCAR race when my man, Jeff Gordon won the race! He will be missed. Xoxo, God Speed!
Cathy McElheney
Coworker
September 21, 2020
This is still so hard to believe. I worked with Jeffery for 12 years. Always a pleasure to work with him. He will be missed.
Prayers for the family. He loved you all very much.
Anna Layman
Friend
September 21, 2020
This is still so hard to believe.
My prayers are with the family.
Jeffrey will be missed.
Anna Layman
Friend
September 20, 2020
I worked at JCrew for many years with Jeffery-he was always telling us about his adventures that he went on, he talked about his Dad and Mom a lot he loved them so much❤. When we would get a chance to leave work early Jeffery never did he would stay and work. I will miss seeing and talking to him. Praying for the family for strength and comfort. He will be missed
Beth Bradley
Friend
September 20, 2020
I worked with Jeffery at J Crew. He was one of the best people I’ve had the privilege of working with.He was a gentle and fun loving soul. He will be missed. May God hold your family in his grace and love though this sad loss.
Debra Hyatt
Friend
September 20, 2020
Jeffrey was a great guy with a big smile for everyone! I'll remember him fondly! Prayers; rosary and devine chaplet for the repose of his soul and healing for his family! God's graces will prevail!
Kathleen Knuffke
Coworker
September 20, 2020
Jeffrey you will be missed ,you were loved by so many. Rest In Peace my work friend. ❤ Tonya
Tonya Worley
Coworker
September 20, 2020
I was one of his Best friends for many years. We did everthing together. But one of my fav. Things i got to do with him is Go to 2 Dallas Cowboy games. It was the best of times. But also I enjoy his kindness and always good chat we use to do all the time. I was a coworker with him at Jcrew for many Years. And we always made work fun. And the times i took him to Atlanta Airport was one of the fun times we had. I enjoy takeing him to fly out on his big trips. It was the Best of times and will be miss.
Jason McElheney
Friend
