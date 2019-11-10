|
|
Jennie Ree Tankersley, 97, of Zirconia died on November 9, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mountain View Baptist Church with Pastor Sam Beddingfield and Pastor Scotty Heatherly officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Family and friends will gather after the service in the community building.
An online register book is available for the family and friends by visiting www.thos.shepherd.com
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019