Jennie Ree Tankersley

Jennie Ree Tankersley Obituary
Jennie Ree Tankersley, 97, of Zirconia died on November 9, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mountain View Baptist Church with Pastor Sam Beddingfield and Pastor Scotty Heatherly officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Family and friends will gather after the service in the community building.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
