Jennifer Ann Huff (McCullough), 47, of Fletcher, NC passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to S. Thomas McCullough and Beatrice M. McCullough (nee Lucas).
Jenn received her Bachelor's degree in social work from Mars Hill College and had just enrolled to Capella University to obtain her Masters. Prior to her passing she was a part-time clerk at Big Lots. Jenn was a woman of the Christian faith and was known for her compassion: volunteering with organizations such as the Hydrocephalus Foundation, National Association of Social Workers, acting as an advocate for sexual assault survivors and being a proud member of the NRA. She was a diehard Redskins and Kentucky fan; she absolutely adored her fur babies.
She is survived by both parents and a sister, Madison-Delaney Steele, of Louisville, Kentucky, along with Aunts, Uncles and cousins and her best friend, Heidi Sermersheim whom will always be her soul sister.
No services are planned at this time and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Jenn's advocacy program for victims of sexual violence, which can be found online with an online registery book at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
