|
|
Jerald Summey, 82, of Hendersonville, died peacefully following a brief illness on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He is now in the presence of his savior and the loved ones who were undoubtedly awaiting his arrival in Heaven. Jerald was the son of the late Albert and Reba Summey. Jerald has been reunited with the love of his life, Betty Lou Haynes Summey, to whom he was married for 44 years. Jerald was preceded in death by his wife Betty in 2005; their son Terry Summey who died in 1992; along with several siblings.
Jerald is survived by a son, Erik Summey of Hendersonville, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and several siblings.
Jerald was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a dedicated employee of General Electric in East Flat Rock for over thirty years. After his retirement, Jerald enjoyed part-time employment with Etowah Valley Golf Club. Jerald's favorite pastimes include golfing, sketching, and jewelry making. Jerald was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church of Hendersonville.
Celebration of Jerald's life for relatives and friends will take place in May. Burial will be private.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019