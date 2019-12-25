|
HENDERSONVILLE – Jerry Metcalf, 65, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord, Saturday evening, December 21, 2019 at Pardee Hospital following a brief illness.
Born in Portsmouth, OH, he was the son of the late Robert Warren Metcalf and Nell Alderman Metcalf. Growing up in Saluda, he was a graduate of Saluda High School. Jerry began his career in the construction industry working for several contractors until he began working for Falling Creek Camp maintaining the buildings and grounds for the last 37 years. Jerry was a member of Upward Holiness Baptist Church.
Surviving is his wife of 22 years, Brenda Stepp Metcalf; one daughter, Lisa Ann Metcalf Rodriguez (Miguel) of Hendersonville; two stepsons, Matt Peace (Jennifer) of Anderson and Rev. Michael Peace (Venisa) of Hendersonville; five step-grandchildren, Brittany, Taylor, Amber, Jamie and Michael, II; four brothers, Robert W. Metcalf, Jr. (Harriett) of Saluda, Corbett Metcalf (Elaine) of Greenville, SC, Butch Metcalf (Martha) of Hendersonville and Tim Metcalf (Sandy) of Easton, PA; two sisters, Sandra Rhodes (Harrison) of Saluda and Rowena Edney (Mike) of Landrum. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Upward Holiness Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Harris and Rev. Michael Peace officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Published in The Times-News on Dec. 25, 2019