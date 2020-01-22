|
Jerry Ray Sain, Sr., 63, of Penrose died on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Mission Hospital. He was born on July 17, 1956 in Henderson County; a son of J.R. Sain and the late, Rosa Lee Taylor. In addition to his mother he is predeceased by his sister, Linda Sain and nephew, Travis Sain.
Mr. Sain graduated from Edneyville High School in 1974. He was a machine operator at Berkley Mills where he retired.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Betty Jane Allman Sain; son, Jerry Sain Jr. and his wife, Kimberly Hensley of Asheville; two daughters, Rebecca Ruth Sain-Clark and her husband, Robert J. Clark and Rachel Lee Ann Sain; brother, Johnny R. Sain and his wife, Dianne Brookshire of Dana, NC; sister, Janice Taylor and her husband, Brett of Little River; seven grandchildren, Joshua and his wife, Ashley, Buddy, Keenan, Kaylyn, Trinity, Hayley and Chase along with five nephews.
The service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Thos. Shepherd Church Street Chapel conducted by Mr. Robert Clark. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Jerry's memory be sent to Make a Wish Foundation, 4742 North 24th Street, Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016.
