Jerry Williams Hills, 73, formerly of Hendersonville, NC, went home to the arms of Jesus on September 22, 2020. Born in Georgetown, SC, he was the son of Ralph Williams Hills and Betty Moore Hills. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles Hills of Holly Hill, SC. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Mahaffey of Edgewater, FL; his wife of 50 years, Martha Vickery Hills; his daughter, Rachel Hills Valencia of East Palo Alto, CA; his son, Bruce Williams Hills of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren, Emanuel and Estelle Valencia and Rosalie and Preston Hills; 13 nieces and nephews, and a number of great nieces and nephews.
Jerry graduated from Winyah High School in Georgetown, SC, Wingate Jr College in Wingate, NC, and Baptist College of Charleston, SC. He also received a Master of Divinity degree from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA. He served as the pastor of churches in Anderson and Lockhart, SC for five years. After leaving pastoral ministry he built a successful business in Hendersonville, NC. As a ServiceMaster franchise owner providing residential cleaning and disaster restoration for over 22 years, he won numerous awards for merit and sales volume. He especially enjoyed arriving first on a disaster scene to reassure customers that "everything will be ok!" After ownership of the business was transferred to a new generation, he continued to serve for another decade as salesman and consultant to customers in NC counties Henderson, Transylvania, and Polk.
Jerry enjoyed helping people, gardening, DIY projects, making waffles, and loved serving in the greeting ministry first at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Hendersonville, NC. Later he was head of the greeter's ministry at Grace Community Church in Mills River, NC for many years, welcoming people with his warm smile and handshake.
Jerry was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in 2015 and lived the years of his decline at The Memory Center in Midlothian, VA, near his son's home in Richmond. A private family celebration will be held and his ashes will be scattered in one of the streams he loved in the mountains of NC. Memorial gifts may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org
) or to missionary support at www.Serge.org.
