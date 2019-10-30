|
Jewelle Capps Hoots, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home. A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, she was the daughter of the late Ector L. and Ethel Whitesides Capps. She was also preceded in death by her sister Carolyn Jo Hutzel, and her husband of 61 years, Vance R. Hoots.
Jewelle was a graduate of Dana High School. She and her husband owned and operated Hendersonville Nursery and Garden Center for 53 years. Her customers always said that she had a pretty smile. She will be remembered for being so pleasant to work with, and for the pretty bows she made at Christmastime. She was a member of Refuge Baptist Church and served as pianist for 25 years. Jewelle loved vacationing in Gatlinburg, TN and Florida.
She is survived by her daughter, Cassandra Tabor (David); grandchildren, Christy Corn (Rod), Vikki Albertson and Eric Noblett (Sabrina); great-grandchildren, Grant and Joshua Corn, Jewelleanne Albertson, Caden and Oakley Noblett; sisters-in-law, Margaret McCall, Clara Johnson, Doris Justus and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, November 1, 2019 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Zollie Ward officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service from 10-11am.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019