Fire Chief Jimmie Howell 72, of Lake Lure, passed away on November 9, 2020.
Jimmie was born in Rocky Mount, NC to the late Reverend Ernest Howell and Rosie Lee Batts Howell.
Jimmie was a devoted member of Bill's Creek Baptist Church and served as Church Moderator and Trustee for many years. Jimmie also served as the Bill's Creek Fire Department Fire Chief in Lake Lure, NC for more than 35 years. Jimmie served in the United States Navy and he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Fox Run Properties/VRI for 24 years. Prior to working for Fox Run, Jimmie worked as a building contractor for many years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years Jane Howell; sons, Jammie Howell (Monica) of Lake Lure, Jay Howell (Kelly) of Lake Lure; his sisters Dell Garner of Hickory, Ernestine Henderson of Chesnee, SC, Ruth Dark of Greensboro, Susan Dortch of Franklin, KY. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cameron Howell, Tiffany Barker, Justin Barker, Houston Howell and Logan Loiacono. Jimmie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Jimmie was preceded in death by his sister Judith Lee Howell Blackwell.
A graveside service is planned for Monday, November 16, 2020, 2PM at Bills Creek Baptist Church, 1475 Bill's Creek Road, Lake Lure, NC 28746 with the Rev. Gary Garner, Rev. Darold Crawford, and Rev. Anton Roos officiating. Chief Howell will lie in state from 10AM-1Pm at the Bills Creek Fire Department before the service, 1184 Bill's Creek Road, Lake Lure, NC 28746.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bill's Creek Fire Department, 1184 Bill's Creek Road, Lake Lure, NC 28746 or Bill's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1475 Bill's Creek Road, Lake Lure, NC 28746.
The family request that everyone observe social distancing and wear a face covering.
Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.