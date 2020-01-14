|
Ms. Joan A. Stewart Goode, 75 of Mills River died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home. A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Nell Surrett Stewart and wife of the late Vonnie Goode. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Ray Anthony Goode and Thomas Richard Goode.
Joan was a longtime employee of Mills River Elementary School and attended Mud Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Ronnie Goode and wife Carrie, and Tim Goode and wife Jennifer all of Hendersonville; six grandchildren Tyler and wife Jessie, Trey and wife Katie, Julianna, Lydia, Benjamin, and Anna; one great-grandson Harrison; three sisters Lucille Reid, Diane Turner, and Gail Laughter; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday at Mills River United Methodist Church. Dr. Chris Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service in the church.
Memorials may be made to the Mt. Gilead Cemetery Fund, 56 Mt. Gilead Church Road, Mills River, NC 28759 or the Mills River UMC Cemetery Fund, 137 Old Turnpike Road, Mills River, NC 28759. To offer online condolences, visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com. Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020