Joan W. Phillips, 99 of Horse Shoe, NC fell asleep in Jesus on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Originally from Romford, Essex, England, Joan moved to the States soon after WWII to raise her family in Sarasota, FL. She retired from Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she worked in medical records for 20 years. She resided with her son, Gary, and his family for the last 28 years in Horse Shoe and was a member of the Hendersonville Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Joan was a loving parent, grandparent, great-grandparent, friend and neighbor. She was loved by all and believed that if you smile, you'll always receive one in return. She is survived by her two sons, Gary Phillips of Horse Shoe, NC and John Phillips of Columbia, SC and their families. She loved the Lord, her church and her family dearly, and it showed every day of her long life.
Throughout the years, Joan was very active in her church, sorority, and more, and had a gift for pitching in and helping others. She enjoyed her occasional trips back to her homeland of England to visit her many siblings and their families. She had a rich history and shared many stories of growing up around London and of her war-time experiences there during WWII.
Joan leaves behind many touched lives and a legacy of love! She will remain in our hearts as we await our glorious reunion in the sky upon Jesus' return.
In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to the Four Seasons Foundation, 211 N. Main St. Hendersonville, NC 28792 or online at www.FourSeasonsCFLFoundation.org.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020