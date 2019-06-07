|
|
JoAnn R. Ashley, 95, formerly of Hendersonville, died peacefully on April 6, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin.
JoAnn was born in Kenneth,, Missouri on March 22, 1924. She graduated from Hornersville (Mo.) High School and Memphis State University with a bachelor's and law degree. She spent her career in New York in the insurance industry before retiring to Hendersonville in 1991 where she and her husband Walter were active members of the community, especially at First Congregational Church of Hendersonville. JoAnn was also active in her local chapter of PEO, as well as volunteering her time to Interfaith Assistance Ministries and to Hendersonville public schools for Olympics of the Mind competitions. She also donated her time and expertise to help residents with their taxes. She always thought of Hendersonville as her home.
JoAnn is survived by her son Chris and daughter-In-law Annette Ashley of Middleton, WI, three grandchildren, Nicholas, Anna and Alex Ashley, and a sister Pauline Fisher of Sebastian, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Walter and her sister Frieda.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday June 16 at 2:00 p.m. at First Congregational Church on 5th Avenue in Hendersonville. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Congregational Church, Hendersonville or to Interfaith Assistance Ministries, 310 Freeman Street, Hendersonville.
Published in The Times-News from June 7 to June 8, 2019