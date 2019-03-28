|
|
Joanne Marie Donlon 56 years old, originally from Brooklyn, NY, relocated to Mills River, NC in 1992. Joanne went home unexpectedly to Our Lord on 3/21/2019 while at her mom's home and was surrounded by her loving family.
Joanne had a heart of gold, laughter and had amazing inner strength. She led a very fulfilling active life until becoming disabled about 10 years ago. She was an advocate for animals and her rescue mini poodle "Buster" was her constant companion for the last 10 years until his passing in December at 15 years old.
Joanne is survived by her Mom Marilyn Roberts Jarnecki of Mills River NC, sister Deborah Koenekoop and husband Jan of Mills River NC, brother Thomas Donlon of Tampa FL., nephew Craig Koenekoop of Los Angeles, CA., niece Karissa Koenekoop of Mills River NC and many cousins out of state.
Her home going has left a void that can't be filled other than knowing we will all be reunited one day. Our family would like to extend our deepest thanks to all her friends for their love and kindness to Joanne.
Our family will have a celebration of her life on Friday 3/29/19 at the Mills River Community Center, 120 School House Rd from 2-4 p.m.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019