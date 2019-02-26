Home

Joanne (Wageck) Rowe Obituary
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Joanne Wageck Rowe, 89, of Hendersonville, NC passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Carolina Village Medical Center. Born in Chicago, IL, Joanne resided in Henderson County since 1988.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date in the Carolina Village Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carolina Village Endowment Fund, 600 Carolina Village Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792. Online condolences may be expressed at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
