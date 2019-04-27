Home

Jocelyn Lee Sullivan affectionately called Jo, fell asleep in death at the Elizabeth House on Friday, April 19th, 2019. She was 81 years old. Jo was preceded in death by her parents George and Margaret Jenkins and had no siblings. There are no other know relatives at this time. Her Christian family became her family.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M., on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1305 5th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
