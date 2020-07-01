Joey Lawrence Barnwell
Joey Lawrence Barnwell, 58, a life-long resident of Henderson County, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" Barnwell in 2020.
Joey loved is family. His ten grandchildren brought him great joy. He loved being outdoors, especially, fishing, camping, hunting and boating. He family and friends adored his great sense of humor.
He is survived by his best friend and wife of twenty-five years, Denise Barnwell; two daughters, Brandi (Scott) Silvers and Julie-Ann Barnwell; three stepchildren, Lisa Pine, Kristina Pine and Christopher Hux; mother, Polly (BJ) Kent; brother, Gary (Cindy) Barnwell; sister, Tammy Barnwell; ten grandchildren; two nephews.
A celebration of Joey's life will be at 3:00 pm Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Naples Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be live-streamed on You Tube by Naples Baptist Church.
Jackson Funeral Service is honored to assist the Barnwell family with the arrangements.


Published in Times-News on Jul. 1, 2020.
