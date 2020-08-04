1/1
Joey Weston Pace
Joey Weston Pace, 58, of Saluda, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Pardee Hospital. He was born in Millington, TN to the late Adrian "Butter" McQueen Pace and Josephine "Josie" Barbara Pace, and is also preceded in death by a brother, Adrian "Kip" Pace.
Joey never met a stranger. He always made people laugh, he loved to ride his Harley and he loved to fish. Joey loved his family, he cherished his wife and their little dog, Mimi. Joey worked at Sierra Nevada Brewing Company for five years and he loved his job.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer "Joy" Pace; children, Joey Pace and Jamie Pace of California; step-daughters, Sarah Whitmire and Savannah Whitmire of Brevard, NC; grandchildren, Jacob, Gavin, Garrett, Weston and Cora of California; brother, Darren Pace and his wife Vickie of Georgia; and many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Due to COVID concerns, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Flowers may be sent to the family home.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times-News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
