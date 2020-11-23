John Clayton Meadows, Jr. passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at the Elizabeth House at the age of 90. He was born April 27, 1930 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. John is the former owner of Depot Salvage Company and M&M Freezer Locker on 7th avenue in Hendersonville. John was always a humble man, hardworking, patient and kind. As a 1948 Hendersonville High School alumni John seldom missed games and band concerts while his children were at Hendesonville High School. He was a member of First Baptist Church and a former member of the Rotary Club. John served in the US navy.
He is survived by wife Susana Stott Meadows, brother Wade Dean Meadows (Carolyn). Preceded in death by first wife Sara McCall Meadows, sister Betty Meadows Strickland and brother Bill Meadows. John had three children, Ted Meadows (Karen + 5 children,7 grandchildren), Madelyn Meadows Russ (Tom + 3 children, 6 grandchildren), Penny Meadows Moody (Nelson + 2 children, 4 grandchildren), stepson Richard Stott (Nancy), and Michael Stott (Leslie + 3 children).
Due to pandemic concerns a memorial service for only immediate family will be held at Jackson Funeral Service on Saturday, November 28. Memorial gifts may be made to Wounded Warriors, or St. Jude's Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793, or www.jacksonfuneralservice.com.