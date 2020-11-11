1/
John Coey
John Coey, 83, of Hendersonville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020 peacefully at the Elizabeth House.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth.
Before retirement, he worked for the Southland Corporation for 22 years; and became a division development manager for 7-Eleven in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
John moved to Hendersonville 17 years ago from Pennsylvania after his retirement. He enjoyed golfing in the beautiful mountains of North Carolina.
John leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Alice Coey; four children, John, Thomas, Debbie, and Robert; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
An online register book is available by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Times-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
