John Edward Narkawicz, 83, devoted, self-sacrificing husband, father and grandfather went home to be reunited with his Lord Jesus and his son, Raymond on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was a son of the late Sophie and Anthony Joseph Narkawicz. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Lenore Squires Narkawicz; and a brother, Stephen Narkawicz.
John was a distinguished serviceman in the US Army. He was a master woodworker, craftsman, and gunsmith. John was continually active in his church where he previously served as a Deacon. Along with his many talents he was an avid boater and scuba diver and greatly enjoyed coaching baseball and softball.
Survivors include his wife, Juanita Lacy Narkawicz and her grandchildren and great, grandchildren; his two daughters, Cheryl Critcher and Lorelle Feezor; his grandchildren, Kyle and Freedom Critcher, JordanTaylor and Chase Jones; and a brother, Richard Narkawicz.
The family wishes to thank the "HEROS" at Laurels of Hendersonville for their outstanding love and care provided during his illness.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to the Manna Food Bank, 627 Swannanoa River Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
To offer online condolences visit www.mtnviewcremation.com
Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care assisted the family.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020