John Efford Grear, III, 74, of Asheville, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019.
A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Basilica Of St. Lawrence, DM and will be officiated by Reverend David McCanless. The family will host a reception following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kiwanis Club Foundation, Memo: Shoes and Socks Program, PO Box 2138, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a memorial guest register is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com. A more detailed look at John's life and legacy will be published on Sunday, February 24.
Published in The Times-News on Feb. 21, 2019