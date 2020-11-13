1/1
John G. Moran
1963 - 2020
Mr. John G. Moran, 57 of Hendersonville, transitioned to his Heavenly home Sunday November 8, 2020. He was born in South Miami, FL on June 9, 1963 to the late Robert and Alwilda Moran. John had three sisters: Ginger Martin, Barbara Gallian and Sharon Gaither who passed away January 29, 2017. He also had one brother Michael Moran who passed away August 10, 1961. John was born with Down Syndrome. In his early years, he was a swimmer in the Special Olympics. He moved to Hendersonville with his sister Barbara in 2006 where he frequently attended The Hope Center of Hendersonville.
In addition to his parents and two siblings, he was preceded in death by a niece Traci Rodriguez. Left to cherish his memory are his two sisters: Barbara Gallian and Ginger Martin; two nieces Terri Harris and Gina Oubrar and three nephews Tom Gallian, Tony Gallian, and Mitchell Gaither.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Hope Center, 522 Ridge Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28792
Hart Funeral Service of Asheville is serving the family.



Published in Times-News on Nov. 13, 2020.
