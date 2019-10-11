|
John Helmuth Partain, 80, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at UNC Pardee Health Care in Hendersonville. He was born in Bolzano, Italy the only son of the late Wilhelm Likawetz and Agnes Steger Mucardo.
John obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. He retired as a police officer from the New York City Police Department after 20 years of service and relocated to Hendersonville in 1994. He served our country in the United States Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal prior to his separation of service. He is a lifetime member of the Blue Ridge Detachment Marine League of Hendersonville.
He is survived by his wife of over 31 years, Vivian D. Partain as well as one son, John W. Partain of West Babylon, New York and one daughter, Claire D. Partain of Central Islip, New York. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Nicholas J.Partain, Joseph T. Partain, Thomas W. Partain and Anthony M. Partain all of New York.
His memorial service will be held today, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with the US Marine chaplain officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the Riverwind Clubhouse, 100 Riverwind Drive, Hendersonville. Interment will take place at the North Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain in the Spring or Summer of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations in John's memory be directed to the Marine Corps League, Blue Ridge Detachment # 848, P. O. Box 2354, Hendersonville, NC, 28793.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019