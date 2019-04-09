|
John Joseph Hiles, 56, passed away on January 28, 2019, at Holmes Park House, Medford, Oregon, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
John was born in Asheville on December 28, 1962, to Sara Wright Hiles and the late Joe Hiles. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Forrest and Ida Wright, and Thompson Hiles, Jr., and Billie Hiles Mountney.
John was a 1981 graduate of West Henderson High School and earned a machinist certificate from Blue Ridge Technical College.
In addition to his mother, John is survived by his sisters, Kara Hiles and Krista Kimmel (Dan), and nephews, Drew and Bradley Kimmel.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Snow Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, 84 Snow Hill Church Rd., Candler, NC 28715, with the Rev. Randy Sherrill officiating.
