|
|
John K. Mainey, age 89 of Hendersonville died Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born October 30, 1930 in Morris, Illinois and was preceded in death by his father Louis B. Mainey and his mother Beatrice Viola Ely Mainey. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Eleanor Mainey Germanson.
Mr. Mainey grew up in the rural community of Mazon, Illinois where he attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a degree in Engineering in 1953. He married his college sweetheart Marilyn Jean Werner in 1954. Jack was a member of Acacia Fraternity and bravely served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He was actively involved in service clubs, primarily the March of Dimes, Junior Achievement, Junior Chamber of Commerce and Rotary International. He retired from Consumers Energy of Michigan after 34 years. Marilyn and Jack lived in Grand Rapids, Bay City, Lansing and Jackson, Michigan before moving to Hendersonville, NC in 1988.
Jack had many interests and among them were Barbershop, Jazz, Dixieland and Classical music, bridge, history, model ship building, photography, geology and gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, two daughters, Kathryn Holley and Sandra Kazumasa Yamamoto; grandchildren Rebecca Holley, Kate Holley and husband Charles, Kendall, Alaina and husband Ray Lengvilas as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends at a later date.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on May 24, 2020