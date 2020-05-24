Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mainey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John K. Mainey


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John K. Mainey Obituary
John K. Mainey, age 89 of Hendersonville died Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born October 30, 1930 in Morris, Illinois and was preceded in death by his father Louis B. Mainey and his mother Beatrice Viola Ely Mainey. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Eleanor Mainey Germanson.
Mr. Mainey grew up in the rural community of Mazon, Illinois where he attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a degree in Engineering in 1953. He married his college sweetheart Marilyn Jean Werner in 1954. Jack was a member of Acacia Fraternity and bravely served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He was actively involved in service clubs, primarily the March of Dimes, Junior Achievement, Junior Chamber of Commerce and Rotary International. He retired from Consumers Energy of Michigan after 34 years. Marilyn and Jack lived in Grand Rapids, Bay City, Lansing and Jackson, Michigan before moving to Hendersonville, NC in 1988.
Jack had many interests and among them were Barbershop, Jazz, Dixieland and Classical music, bridge, history, model ship building, photography, geology and gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, two daughters, Kathryn Holley and Sandra Kazumasa Yamamoto; grandchildren Rebecca Holley, Kate Holley and husband Charles, Kendall, Alaina and husband Ray Lengvilas as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends at a later date.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -