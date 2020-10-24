1/
John Kimbrough Hill
John Kimbrough Hill, 90 of Hendersonville, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Millry, Alabama, a son of the late William Hill and Louise McCarty Hill, and had called Hendersonville home for the past 25 years.
A US Air Force Veteran, he worked for many years in sales for Dow Chemical. Following his retirement, he enjoyed painting and discovered his true passion, cruising, having taken hundreds of cruises over the past years.
John is survived locally by his husband Allen Mitchem, a nephew Dr. John Kimbrough Hill, II and his wife Stacy of Hendersonville; and a great-niece and great-nephew Madelyn and Brock Hill.
Services will take place in Millry, Alabama where John will be laid to rest beside his parents in Kimbrough Memorial Cemetery.
To offer online condolences, visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com. Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published in Times-News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
