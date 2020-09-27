Dr. John Lawrence Prugh, of The Oaks of Hendersonville, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, following a long illness. He is survived by his wife of twenty-three years, Dr. Carolyn G. Conroy. Born in Mansfield, Ohio, he was predeceased by his parents, John Pridmore Prugh and Mary Elizabeth Prugh; sister, Marjorie Elizabeth Prugh; brother, Tommy J. Prugh; and Barbara Calloway Prugh, mother of his children.
A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of North Carolina and the Adams School of Dentistry where he was awarded his D.D.S., John practiced dentistry for over 50 years in Raleigh, Brevard, and Hendersonville.
Surviving John are his daughters, Susan Elizabeth Hagen (Dr. Michael Don Hagen); Amy Lynn Hopper (Martin Thomas); and son, John Lawrence Prugh, Jr. (J. Robert Spatig); granddaughters, Molly Carol Hopper and Katherine Elizabeth Millerbernd (Alex Charles); and great-grandson, Philip Michael Millerbernd.
The family expresses its gratitude to Four Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, Dr. G. Robert Murphy, Dr. Joel Travis Callahan, Jr., and Pardee Hospital Home Care Services for their caring, professional services.
No local services are scheduled.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.