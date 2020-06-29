John Marshall Griffith of Hendersonville, NC was born on December 24, 1935 and closed his final game on Friday, June 26, 2020. John was a unique person having great love for his family, friends and his dog, Charlie. His favorite things in life included his work, cigars, bowties and baseball. His rich life experiences shared by friends and family will forever live on.
John haven written his own story to share, is as follows:
Salesman and statesman to the public. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mother and father, Katherine and James Griffith; twin brother, Jack; sister, Jane Griffith Moore and wife, Carolyn Stowe Griffith, now gone. Survived by one son, John Michael Griffith, sweet bride, Shirley Mae Griffith and sister, Betty Griffith Graham.
Educated in North Carolina. Veteran of the United State Army. Profession-wine business. Worked with Mutual Distributing, statewide distributer in North Carolina, Biltmore Estate Wine Company, national sales manager, Asheville, NC. Finished his career with own company, Griffith Brokerage Inc.
Member of Long Shoals Baptist Church, Arden, NC. He loved the Lord, his God.
A memorial service will be held at Long Shoals Baptist Church (661 Long Shoals Rd. Arden, NC) on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10am in the Fellowship Hall. Inurnment will follow at Enoree Baptist Church Cemetery (881 Tigerville Rd. Travelers Rest, SC) at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Long Shoals Baptist Church-Bible Outreach, 661 Long Shoals Rd. Arden, NC 28704 or The Blue Ridge Humane Society, 1214 Greenville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
COVID-19 Guidelines will be in effect.
COVID-19 Guidelines will be in effect.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.