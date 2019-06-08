Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Maier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John O. Maier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John O. Maier Obituary
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- John Otto Maier, 90, of Hendersonville passed away this week due to pancreatic cancer. He was a resident of Hendersonville for the past 30 years and former resident of Farmingdale, NY.
Loving husband of Dorothy (deceased) and survived by daughter, Janet and son, Paul, four grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
John worked in the aerospace industry for over 40 years in manufacturing management and was proud to support the American warfighter.
He was a faithful member of the Hendersonville Presbyterian Church.
Donations may be made to the Hendersonville Rescue Mission, 639 Maple Street, Hendersonville, NC, 28792.
Published in The Times-News from June 8 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.