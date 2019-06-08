|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- John Otto Maier, 90, of Hendersonville passed away this week due to pancreatic cancer. He was a resident of Hendersonville for the past 30 years and former resident of Farmingdale, NY.
Loving husband of Dorothy (deceased) and survived by daughter, Janet and son, Paul, four grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
John worked in the aerospace industry for over 40 years in manufacturing management and was proud to support the American warfighter.
He was a faithful member of the Hendersonville Presbyterian Church.
Donations may be made to the Hendersonville Rescue Mission, 639 Maple Street, Hendersonville, NC, 28792.
Published in The Times-News from June 8 to June 9, 2019