1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Philip Leo Obituary
John Philip Leo, 86, of Hendersonville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville. Born February 23, 1932 in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late John Leo and Millie Vervoni Leo. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Of his many enjoyments in life listening to music, singing, and making kites for his children and spending time with them were his favorites. Once he moved to North Carolina he became acquainted with the cheese cake at Mills River Restaurant and enjoyed daily until his death. Surviving are his children, John F. Leo, Laura F. Leo-Sellas and her spouse, Nikolaos Sellas, all of Hendersonville, and Lisa R. Leo of Plainfield, NJ, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchild. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
