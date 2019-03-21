|
|
John Rickman Holland was born on January 13, 1934, in Dyersburg, Tennessee, to the late Dr. Leroy Holland and Mary Inez Rickman Holland. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
He graduated from Dyersburg High School and attended Memphis State in Memphis, Tennessee. He joined the US Army during the Korean conflict as part of the US Army Security Agency, and was stationed at Wildwood Station in Kenai, Alaska, for two years.
After the army, he graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He joined AT&T Bell Laboratories, where he worked for more than 30 years and was honored by being named a Distinguished Member of Technical Staff. He was also a member of Mensa.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jeanne Flournoy Holland; two daughters, Jennifer Kaylor and husband Michael Kaylor; Jocelyn Holland and husband Gil Refael. He was extremely proud of his four grandchildren, Sydney and Madison Kaylor, Neta and Amit Refael. He is also survived by two sisters: Shirley Lane and Marilyn Woods.
No Local service is planned.
The family wishes to thank the Brian Center and Four Seasons Hospice for all of their care and support for John and his family.
Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the Holland family.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019