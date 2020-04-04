|
Dr. John Robert Spengler, 92, of Hendersonville, died on March 14, 2020, at the Elizabeth House. He was born October 20, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio a son of the late Otto Herman Spengler and Ruth Kathrine Zentmyer Spengler. In addition to his parents Dr. Spengler was also preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara Ann Spengler, one brother "Bill" Spengler as well as one sister Marjorie Spengler Lumm.
Dr. Spengler received his Bachelor of Science from University of Toledo and did his post graduate schooling in biochemistry at Ohio State University and St. Louis University where he would receive his Doctorate of Medicine. He completed his residency at the University of Wisconsin in both internal medicine and radiology. He attended military school qualifying as a B12 Navy pilot, a role he was un- able to fulfill as WWII ended, however he served in the US Air Force as a medical officer achieving the rank of Captain. While stationed in Japan he met the love of his life Ann, whom he adored. John and Ann would be married and spend the next 58 years together building a family. After his service in the Air Force he accepted the role as the Chief Radiologist at the Burns Clinic in Petoskey, Michigan from 1960 to 1965. Dr. Spengler then began his career at Pardee Memorial Hospital in Hendersonville NC in 1965 as Chief Radiologist. Dr. Spengler established many of the diagnostic radiology programs that are the core of radiology services at Pardee. He started the nuclear medicine program, the ultrasound program and was instrumental in developing CT Scanning services. The mammography, fluoroscopy, arthrography and x-ray therapy components were also the result of Dr. Spengler's work ethic and dedication to his craft.
Dr. Spengler was a computer guru, an avid photographer and loved to travel. He was a member of the North Carolina Beekeepers Association, The Hendersonville Country Club as well as The First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville. He was certified as a Diplomat of the American Board of Radiology and had medical licenses in five states. He loved the outdoors which kept him gardening; cultivating prize winning tomatoes, boating, hiking and fishing. He also enjoyed staying fit by playing tennis, swimming and other water sports. He adored his family and cherished his time spent with them.
Dr. Spengler was a compassionate, loving husband, father and doctor that cared deeply about improving the health and lives of the people of Henderson County. His respect and concern for others was readily apparent to everyone he had the honor to know. He is survived by one son, J.O. Spengler and his wife Mariah of College Station, Texas and one daughter Kathy Spengler Spade and her husband Jeff of Cary. In addition to his children he is also survived by five grandchildren: Caroline Spengler, Matthew Spengler, Cori Spade, Camden Spade, Kristen Childs, her husband Daniel Childs and two great grandchildren; Lydia Childs and Caleb Childs.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Kindred United Methodist Church; a new church which was started by his grandson, Pastor Daniel Childs. Memorials may be sent to Kindred Church, 150 E. Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, 27514 or online at https://kindrednc.church/give/.
A memorial service will be scheduled and announced in the future when it is appropriate to gather together.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020