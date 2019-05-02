|
|
John S. Batzold, 92 of Hendersonville, North Carolina died peacefully at home on Monday, April 29, 2019. Born in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada to the late Thorold and Edith (Scott) Batzold. John graduated from the University of Western Ontario and went on to receive his Ph.D in Physical Chemistry from McGill University. He then moved to the US and began a long career with Exxon in New Jersey. He also lived for many years in Paris, France.
He was predeceased by his wife Pauline Ingram Batzold and is survived by his brother Jim Batzold of St. Thomas, four daughters, Lea Batzold (Jim Ludlam), Betsy Hoag (Billy), Margie Kelley (Dennis) and Joanie Kupfer (Larry). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Kelly O'Neill (Brian), Flynn Pustilnik (Gary), Caroline Kupfer and Cameron Kupfer and four great-grandchildren, Kathleen and William O'Neill and Rhys and Rylie Pustilnik, plus 3 nephews, Stephen, David and Brian Batzold and their families. He is also survived by his wife's daughter, Becky Mclachlin (Hugh) and daughter-in-law Debbie Ingram and their families.
John and Pauline relocated to Hendersonville, NC after their respective retirements, and enjoyed many wonderful years together traveling to France, cooking, volunteering, and socializing with their Oaks Community. John was very active in the Civitan Club, the Exxon Retirees Association, the American Red Cross and the Special Olympics. John's secret to living a long life was love of good wine, intense intellectual curiosity and a wide variety of hobbies.
In keeping with John's wishes memorial services will be private.
Should you wish, contributions in his name may be made to any of the charities above.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from May 2 to May 3, 2019