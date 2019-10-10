|
John S. Rhodes of Polk county passed away on October 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Juanita sharpe and a daughter Sherry Lynn Riley.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Rhodes, three daughters,One stepson, nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
He was employed by Hendersonville police Department. He retired from Eaton Corporation and worked as security at Pardee Hospital.
His celebration of life ceremony will be held at upward United Methodist Church on upward Road at 2 o'clock in the afternoon on October 11, 2019.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019