John Sellers
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- John B. Sellers, 76, of Hendersonville, NC went home to be with the Lord May 30, 2020.
He is the son of the late E.W. and Helen Sellers. He was preceded in death by his son, John Henry Sellers.
John loved going to church and was a member of Fletcher First Baptist Church. He was a man of many qualities but most of all he enjoyed his racing stuff.
John's race car won the last two championships at the New Asheville Speedway. He was one of a kind and very dedicated with everything he did.
He retired from Meritor after 17 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Lorraine Sellers (which he refered to her as Mama always); a daughter, Regenna Lynn Sellers of Hendersonville; two grandchildren, Krisma Sellers and Jessica Sellers both of Hendersonville; a brother, Mitchel Sellers and his wife Jean of Hendersonville; a sister, Carol Yow of Hendersonville; a sister-in-law, Marylee Sellers and a very special friend, Arthur Lively.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday, June 2 at Oakdale Cemetery with Rev. Roy Waldrop officiating. The Fletcher First Baptist Church Men's Sunday School Class will be honorary pallbearers.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to Po Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.


Published in Times-News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
