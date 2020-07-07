John Stephen Hollamon, a long time resident of Mills River, N.C., passed away on July 3, 2020, following an extended battle with failing health. At the time of his death, John was a resident of Philipsburg, Montana.

Born in Asheville, N.C. on October 27, 1951, John came to live in Henderson County as a child, where he lived with his parents, John S. Hollamon, Sr. and Myra Westbrook Hollamon. As a young man, and continuing into his early adult years, John operated a dairy farm in Mills River with his father known as Hollabrook Dairy Farms. John was a graduate of West Henderson High School (1970) and N.C. State University. After the death of his father in 1980, John continued as a co-owner to operate the dairy farm business for many years, but ultimately expanded his business interests, becoming a commodity trader. After the death of their mother in 1996, the family farming properties were redirected in purpose by John and his sister, Myra H. Jansen, to residential development, ultimately becoming the sites of Hollabrook Farm and Riverstone subdivisions. In 2006, as a result of a growing love for the western ranching life, John moved his residence to Philipsburg, Montana, where he established and developed the Hollamon Ranch. John continued to reside on the ranch until his death. John was a man of many interests and skills, most of which arose from his lifelong involvement in agriculture. He focused his latter years on development of his ranch, applying his knowledge of farming practices to the improvement of that property. John lived on and loved his ranch, which occupies a beautiful plateau in the mountains of Granite County, Montana. On that property he pursued his interest in livestock, wildlife, and outdoor recreational pursuits. His friends and family will remember him best against the backdrop of the Pintler and Sapphire Mountains of Montana, which John would view each day from his home.

John is survived by his children, Stephanie H. Johnson (with husband, Ray) of Hendersonville, NC, Mackenzie H. Craig (with husband, Bryan) of Hendersonville, NC, and Stephen Hollamon (with wife, Laura) of Columbia, SC. John has seven wonderful grandchildren who survive him: Claire Johnson, Lane Johnson, Logan Craig, Amaron Craig, Olivia Craig, Whitley Hollamon and Sam Hollamon. John is further survived by his two sisters, Myra H. Jansen of Hendersonville, NC and Donna H. Page of Chattanooga, TN.

No memorial services are currently planned in North Carolina. The family thanks friends and acquaintances for their thoughts and prayers.



