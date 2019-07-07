|
John Thomas Gaitskill, 72, of Hendersonville, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
A native of Mt. Sterling, KY, he was the son of the late David Robinson Gaitskill and Frances Jones Gaitskill and brother to the late Saranne Gaiskill Booth. John served in the U.S. Airforce; and graduated the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering. He retired from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Chicago, IL.
John and his wife lived in Park Forest, IL before moving to Hendersonville 12 years ago. He was a member of the Western North Carolina Pilot's Association, FAAS Team, and the AV-SIG. John enjoyed flying and traveling.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Pam Gaitskill; a son, Clay Gaitskill and his wife Laurie of Hendersonville; three sisters, Mary Dean Brown and her husband Richard of Berea, KY, Rebecca Brothers and her husband Gary of Lexington, KY, Jeannette Gaitskill and her husband Tony Moore of Owosso, MI; a brother-in-law, Fred Booth of Springfield, VA; a granddaughter, Sarah Gaitskill of Hendersonville, NC; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Western North Carolina Aviation Museum, 1340 E. Gilbert Street, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to: Western North Carolina Pilot's Association Education Fund, PO Box 1165, Fletcher, NC 28732 or Historic Johnson Farm, 3346 Haywood Road, Hendersonville, NC 28791.
Published in The Times-News on July 7, 2019