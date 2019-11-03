|
Hendersonville, NC- John Thomas Sweezy, 84, of Hendersonville, NC went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Spurgeon and Gladys Russell Sweezy, three sisters, Ann Taylor, Ruby Pruitt and Juanita Hagle and a brother, Clyde Furman Sweezy.
He was a painter by trade, enjoyed yard sales, auctions, playing cards, was a pool shark in his day and was a true family man that loved his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth Sweezy; a son, Tommy Sweezy (Marsha) of Canton; a daughter, Vanessa Davis (Michael Russell) of Etowah; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; three sisters, Addle Cagle, Hazel Davis, Barbara McGraw (Sam) all of Hendersonville; two brothers, Larry Sweezy (Rita) of Hendersonville and Charles Sweezy ( Evelyn) of Forest City and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 4th at Jackson Funeral Service from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM and at other times will be at the home. A service will follow with Dan Blackwell and Barry Hollingsworth officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family atwww.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019