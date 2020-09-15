John Wayne Cagle, Sr., of Hendersonville, died on September 11, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1947, in Henderson County, a son of the late Bill and Viola Cagle. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son William whom was born with Muscular Dystrophy, but because of John and Mary Anne's parenting and care, he lived a full and loving life.
A Henderson County native, he grew up on Grove Street and spent his childhood exploring and creatively tormenting his older siblings, Betty Ann, Phillip, and David. Growing up in the Hendersonville City School System and graduating from Hendersonville High School in1966 he went on to serve our country in the United States Military. He served at Fort Bragg and Gordon as a Drill Sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1973, returning to the Western North Carolina Mountains going to work at Norfolk-Southern Railroad. He married the love of his life, Mary Anne Ficker, in August 1970, together they were blessed with two sons, John and William that they raised in Hendersonville.
John was famous for his cooking skills as well as his boisterous laughter. He had a big heart and a generous spirit always making sure that all of his neighbors were well fed and taken care of. More recently, he never forgot his four legged friends by cooking them a full southern breakfast every morning. After retiring, John became a fixture at the Hendersonville flea market, where he bought and sold treasures.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne and son John, as well as many others who will miss his sense of humor and enormous heart: brother, David, and partner Jim; daughters-in-law, Amanda and Corey; and grandsons, Robert, Charles, and Matthew.
A small family service will be held in mid-October.
