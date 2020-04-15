|
John William "Bill" Capps, 77 of Hendersonville died at Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born August 10, 1942, a son to the late Bill and Mary Whitaker Capps. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters Betty Jean Capps and Shirley Wallin, one infant son William Carlton Capps and his loving wife of nearly forty years, Illene Capps.
A native of Hendersonville "Bill" graduated from West Henderson High School. He developed an excellent work ethic and wore many hats. He was the owner of Capps Garage. He worked for Lowe's Home Improvement store for 20 years. He was a custodian and a bus driver at Clear Creek Elementary School. "Bill" was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting antiques and he loved Coca Cola.
He is survived by his wife Marcella, two daughters Dee Capps Blackwell and her husband Jeff, Waynette Capps Bishop and her husband Jonathan, three brothers Ed Capps, Jerry Capps, Henry Capps and his wife Brenda. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jonnie Blackwell, Jeremy Blackwell, Holly Belote, Ruby Bishop and Kasey Bishop, three great-grandchildren, Rachel Blackwell, Khloe Belote and Jaxon Belote as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11am Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Shepherd Memorial Park with the Rev. Ansel Pace officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011, www.alz.org or Four Seasons Hospice, 581 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020