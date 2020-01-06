Home

Joseph Aaron Moore Obituary
Joseph Aaron Moore, 38, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 16, 1982 in Hendersonville; a son of Deborah Tolley and the late, Joseph Donald Moore.
Mr. Moore graduated from University of North Carolina Wilmington with his Masters in English Literature he then went on to complete his PhD in Renaissance Literature and Early Modern Studies at the University of Texas Austin. After completing his PhD he went on to the University of Tennessee Law School where he was currently attending law school. He was employed as a law clerk at Shepherd and Long P.C. in Maryville, TN.
He is survived by his son, Joseph Shepherd Moore; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Penland Tolley; aunt, Emma Moore Davis of Statesville; uncle, Michael D. Tolley of Swannanoa; the mother of his son, Brianna Paige along with many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Thos. Shepherd Church Street Chapel. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow the services in Pleasant Hill Community Cemetery.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting ww.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
