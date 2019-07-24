Home

Joseph Donald Bester

Joseph Donald Bester Obituary
(US Air Force Retired Colonel)
On Sunday, July 21st, Joseph "Joe" Donald Bester, beloved husband and father, passed away at age 80.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Home. The memorial service and burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 24 to July 25, 2019
