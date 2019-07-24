|
(US Air Force Retired Colonel)
On Sunday, July 21st, Joseph "Joe" Donald Bester, beloved husband and father, passed away at age 80.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Home. The memorial service and burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 24 to July 25, 2019