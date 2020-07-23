Joseph Howell Mehaffey Jr., 93, of Hendersonville died Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home. His loving family was by his side. He was born September 26, 1926 in Asheville, North Carolina; a son of the late Joseph Howell Mehaffey, Arizona Virgina Thomas and stepfather Boyce Lee Clement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Melba Drake Mehaffey and his sister Virginia Sue Loftus.
Mr. Mehaffey graduated from Lee Edwards High School in 1943. He proudly served in the United States Army where he was a Technical Sergeant during WWII. In his career Joe worked for the railroad and spent 31 years at General Electric Lighting in Hendersonville NC. His last position served was as a Procurement Manager before his retirement in 1986. He was also a Volunteer Red Coat for 10 years at Margaret R. Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville NC, and was a member of the United Methodist Church in Mills River NC. He loved his family, friends, neighbors, church, yard, garden and golf. Joe was the kind of person who never ever met a stranger!
He is survived by his two sons, Joseph Kevin Mehaffey; and David Howell Mehaffey and his wife Angela both of Hendersonville NC; two grandchildren; one grandson, Daniel Blaze Mehaffey; one granddaughter, Holly Corinne Mehaffey; nephews were Boyce Anthony (Tony) Enloe, Mack Alfred Enloe, Mark Edward Loftus, and one niece Susan Lee Loftus Lind.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday July 26, 2020 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Shepherd Memorial Park, with Pastor Jerry Warren officiating, with burial to follow. Family will gather with friends, in the Mausoleum Chapel, one hour prior to service, beginning at 2:00 p.m.
