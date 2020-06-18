Joseph John Jardot, 86, of Hendersonville, NC, died at Pardee | UNC HealthCare Wednesday, June 13, 2020. He was born January 25, 1934 in Davey, New Jersey to Joseph Jardot and Ann Perlante.

He graduated from the Moravian College and received his Bachelors Degree in Business from there while continuing on at Jersey City College, he was able to receive his Masters Degree. Joseph was also and Army Veteran of the Korean War.

While living in Japan for 7 years, Joseph taught for the Department of Defense Directive schools, several naval bases in Okinawa and Sasebo.

After spending 29 years teaching mathematics at Brick Township High School in Brick, New Jersey, Joseph decided to retire and moved with his wife Sandra to Etowah, NC in 1996.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 41 years Sandra Ruth Jardot and a sister Jean Mirabella from Fords, NJ as well as a blended family of 9 children, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Thos. Shepherd & Son is in charge of the arrangements. A private service is being held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grace Lutheran Church, 1245 6th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC 28791



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store