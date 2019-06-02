|
Joseph Junior Schwartz, 90, of Flat Rock died Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock. He was born in Fon du Lac, Wisconsin on December 18, 1928 a son of the late John and Effie Still Schwartz.
Joseph spent most of his early life in the Rhinelander area and was a graduate of Rhinelander High School. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1951 and proudly served our country in the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Henry Ford Community College. He began his career with the Ford Motor Company in 1953 and dedicated the next 35 years to the automobile industry until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association as well as Automation and Computer-Aided Engineering Association. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hendersonville for over 28 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Emogene Woodward Schwartz; one daughter, Sonya S. Clayton and her husband, of Greensboro; one sister, Mary Scott of Bellevue, Nebraska; and two grandchildren: Lauren Clayton and Brandon Clayton. He is also survived by one nephew, Randy Scott of Bellevue, Nebraska.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the Chapel of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville with Pastor Steve Scoggins officiating. Joseph and Emogene were married on June 6, 1954.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations in Joseph's memory be directed to First Baptist Church, 312 5th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC, 28739.
