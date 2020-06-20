Joseph Michael Kozel
Joseph Michael Kozel, 76, of Hendersonville, passed away around ten in the morning on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Accordius Health of Hendersonville after a period of declining health. Joe was born Sunday, May 14, 1944 in Uniontown, PA to the late Albert Kozel, Sr and Martha Duranko Kozel.
Upon graduation from Uniontown Highschool Joe enlisted. After serving our Country, he retired from his military career as a Sergeant of the U.S. Army. Joe gained employment as an assembler for General Motors in Lordstown, OH. On April 1, 1983 Joe married the love of his life, Joanne. After thirty years of dedication working for GM Joe decided to retire; in that same year he and his beloved wife, Joanne decided to move to Hendersonville, NC.
During Joe's time spent in the area he absolutely loved going on daytrips with Joanne and traveling to visit their children. He had a special canine friend whom he loved dearly, Joshua. Joe was a Christian man who loved reading his Bible. He was known as being a very family-oriented man.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of nearly forty years, Joanne Marie Shelko Kozel; brothers, Albert Kozel, Jr (Anna Marie) of Sunset Beach, NC, Kenneth Kozel (Elaine) of Uniontown, PA; sons, Tim Kozel (Abby) of Simpsonville, SC, Jerry Silhan (Deborah) of Warren, OH; daughters, Shelli Kozel Phelps (Eric) of Courtland, OH, Tammy Silhan Harsey (Joey) of Casey, SC; grandchildren Julia and Oliva Kozel, Ethan Phelps, Destiny and Jesse Silhan, Zach Harsey, Samuel and Jack Bennett; and one great grandchild Cammi.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to commemorate Joe's memory by making contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, North Carolina.


Published in Times-News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
