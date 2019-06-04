|
|
A Celebration of the Life of Joseph N. "Jody" Smith will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 700 S. Converse St., Spartanburg, SC.
The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Paulette Young, 627 Stafford Ave., Spartanburg, SC and the home of his son, Marcus Crenshaw, 104 Prospect Ave., Spartanburg, SC.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made: In Memory of Joseph N. "Jody" Smith to the Cornerstone Baptist Church Building Fund, 700 S. Church St., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in The Times-News from June 4 to June 5, 2019