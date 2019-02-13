|
Joseph Robert Allison, 78, of Asheville died on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Charles George VA Medical Center. He was born October 14, 1940 in Henderson County; a son of the late Richard Edgar and Sarah Ellen Allison.
He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran serving 12 years in the U.S. Army. He was employed as a carpenter at Asheville Housing Authority. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was of Baptist faith.
He is survived by a son, Joseph Robert Allison, Jr. of Asheville; a daughter, Sherry Roxane Allison Brown of Greenwood, SC; two brothers: David Cox of Tupelo, MS and Charles Allison of Wilmington; two sisters: Nancy Allison Moore and Beulah Allison Ball both of Hendersonville; five grandchildren: Joseph Webb, Patricia Webb, Joshua Honeycutt, Autumn D. Case, Mary M. Hammonds; eleven great grandchildren; as well as several nephews and nieces.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with Reverend Weldon Ramsey officiating and interment will follow at Boylston Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019, February 2019 at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019